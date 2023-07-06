BCSO to increase foot patrols along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Retail crime has been a hot topic for law enforcement as they try to curb theft in our city. One of the hot spots for this kind of crime is the Central corridor.

Now, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is braving the heat, and hitting the pavement to help business owners, and people in that area.

“We are seeing fires in dumpsters, we are seeing people sleep in front of business doors where they can’t get into the business themselves. Begging for money and resources but being very aggressive with people that are trying to obtain a service from a business, crimes, drug usage, we are seeing it all,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen.

The sheriff said the issue became apparent after APD launched a crime operation in the area and was getting an influx of calls.

“We are in charge of the whole county, yes our main goal is the unincorporated areas. But as we see it, we are in charge of all of Bernalillo County,” said Allen.

The department has five deputies foot patrolling along Central Avenue. The deputies are also making business contacts and talking with people in the area.

Deputies are not only looking at preventing crime but other solutions that could help people before taking them into custody.

“Making sure we are looking at all of the people like the unhoused, and the drug addiction. We are seeing a lot of issues. We need to make sure that we are doing something other than arrest, how to give people resources also. We are looking at multiple facets,” he said.

The patrols also give them the opportunity to find out about surrounding areas experiencing crime issues.

“Just doing foot patrol, making sure they are meeting with business owners, people that are just coming up to them, it is also community policing. We are getting a lot of intel on what is going on in Albuquerque and that Central area, it branches out everywhere,” he said.