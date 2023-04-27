BCSO to update fatal South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will release new details Thursday on a fatal South Valley shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened the morning of April 16 during a welfare check near Don Felipe Road in Albuquerque.

A BCSO spokesperson said deputies confronted 35-year-old Jared Romero, who allegedly held a knife. Then, at least one deputy fired at him and killed him.

Deputies didn’t suffer any injuries in the shooting.

