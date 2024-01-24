BCSO uncovers severe hoarding and animal cruelty case during welfare check

What started as a welfare check at a home in Cedar Crest ended up being a severe hoarding, elder neglect, and animal cruelty case. Dozens of animals – some of them deceased and decomposed – were found in and around the home.

“All of us agreed this is the worst house we’ve ever seen,” said Autumn Neas, a BCSO sergeant. “There was animal and human waste throughout the house – piled feet high in some rooms.”

BCSO is still investigating the case. Neas says the caretaker may have been going through a mental health crisis and that could be the reason for the horrible conditions and neglect. In that case, there may not be charges filed.

BCSO responded to the home on Jan. 10.

“Within the residence, there were dogs, cats, birds, squirrels deceased in the residence,” Neas said. “We know for a fact there was a horse on the property, as well as numerous cats that were deceased.”

Neas says the behavioral health unit is playing a big role in this case.

“Anytime we see hoarding or animal hoarding, it raises some red flags,” Neas said. “This may not be so much criminal activity, but it may be mental health.”

The house is now condemned. While they typically allow residents back in to gather their things, Neas says in this case, it might not be safe.

Two people were removed from the home. Neas says she hopes this case reminds people to check on neighbors and loved ones and make a call if they’re concerned about their living conditions.

“Our focus is not always criminal charges,” Neas said. “Sometimes there just needs to be some sort of intervention to get these people help, get them back on their feet, clean up that property and move forward in a better way.”