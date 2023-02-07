BCSO warns of scammers posing as deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scammers are posing as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, telling people they have a warrant – and even providing fake documentation – in hopes people will pay their “fines.”

“I’ve seen it be in the thousands that people have unfortunately paid,” said Weylin Proctor, a detective with BCSO’s White Collar Unit.

Proctor said the reports started in November and have increased in January and February. The scammers are reportedly using numbers through the internet, making it more difficult to track.

KOB 4 tried calling the number linked to one of the scam calls, but it went straight to voicemail.

Proctor said the scammers have likely already moved on with a new number. He said while they are trying to track those scammers down, there are ways people can protect themselves.

“We’re not going to call you if we have a warrant or if something like that happened,” Proctor said. “That’s not how we operate.”

BCSO also wants to remind the public they will never ask for money or payment over the phone.

Proctor said there have been a number of victims who have paid hundreds to thousands of dollars.