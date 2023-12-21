BCSO: Woman leads deputies to scene of fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

According to BCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of San Bernardino Drive NE Wednesday night after a 65-year-old woman was found in distress in the middle of an intersection.

Deputies found the woman covered in blood, with lacerations on her arms. She led deputies to a nearby home where her 37-year-old son was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

BCSO says they also found 88-year-old William Howell locked in a vehicle in the garage with blood on him and facial injuries.

“Both the female and the elderly male were transported to UNMH for treatment,” a BCSO spokesperson said in a release.

Investigators identified the victim as Rastko Starcevic. BCSO believes a dispute between Rastko and William escalated, resulting in the shooting.

William is currently detained at a local hospital as a suspect in this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at violentcrimes@bernco.gov or call the non-emergency dispatch line at (505) 798-7000.