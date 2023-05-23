Bear spotted in parking lot of Farmington Walmart

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A bear was seen running through the parking lot of a Farmington Walmart Sunday.

Eyewitnesses saw the bear running in the direction of the Best Western and McDonald’s in the area before crossing the street and making its way to the mall parking lot.

New Mexico Game and Fish officials were notified and went to the scene, but the bear could not be found.

After that, the most recent sighting of the bear was reported near Farmington Fire Station 2.

If you do happen to see the bear, call the police.