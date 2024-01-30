Belen shooting that injured teenager deemed accidental

Earlier this month, a Belen teenager was taken to the hospital after getting shot. Court documents now show it was an accident.

According to the Belen Police Department, on Jan. 18 a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back while at his house with his friend – a 16-year-old girl.

Now, the boy’s older brother – 20-year-old Camren Hidalgo – is facing charges of tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court documents say he admitted to telling his girlfriend to hide the guns.

Court documents also say the 16-year-old girl told police she was trying to get a round out of a handgun she had just bought a few days ago. She says when she couldn’t get it out, she set the gun down and the gun went off.

The girl told police she bought the gun for $600 and was planning on selling it. Police say the gun was later identified as stolen out of Los Lunas.

According to Belen police, the 15-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital.

It’s still unclear what charges he and the 16-year-old girl who bought the gun will face.