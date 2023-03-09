Bennie’s Bill clears House heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. – House Bill 9, commonly known as “Bennie’s Bill” is headed to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk after clearing the House floor.

HB 9 will increase penalties for people who don’t secure their guns, and then a child then uses it in a crime.

“While life will never be the same for Bennie’s family, House Bill 9 will help prevent other families in New Mexico from experiencing the same unthinkable tragedy,” said state Rep. Pamelya Herndon. “This bill is the result of years of hard work by the families and students who have been affected by gun violence, and I am so happy to see it finally cross the finish line in the legislature and head to the Governor’s desk.”

“Bennie’s Bill” is named after 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove. A classmate shot and killed him at their Albuquerque middle school in 2021.

14-year-old Juan Saucedo Jr. used a gun from home in that shooting. He just pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, and will stay in custody until he’s 21.