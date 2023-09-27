Bernalillo County approves allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Commissioners unanimously approved changes to Bernalillo County’s Food Code, including allowing pet dogs in outdoor dining spaces.

Bernalillo County will align its code with the anticipated State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque retail food regulations.

As a part of that, here are some of the approved changes to Bernalillo County’s Food Code:

Allows foods, prepared, packaged, and labeled to be donated

Allows pet dogs in outdoor dining spaces

Allows additional consumer options for ungraded eggs and raw milk to be sold

Allows edible cannabis products to be manufactured

Reduces hot water requirements at handwashing stations

Incorporates the food handler card and certified food protection manager certifications with a grace period for implementation

“The updates to the food code that we passed modernize our ordinance and recognize the value of our local food economy and local agriculture to our community,” said Eric Olivas, the District 5 Commissioner. “Especially exciting that we will now empower our local agricultural producers to sell their products like raw milk and ungraded eggs directly to consumers.”

These changes will now apply to establishments in unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County, outside of city limits.