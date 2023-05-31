Bernalillo County begins summer lunch program

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Starting today, Bernalillo County will begin serving thousands of meals to children during summer break.

Because of increased cost of living, and the financial setback from the pandemic – there’s an increased demand for food.

“Families depend on this free lunch program, and the nice thing is, you know, we’re spread out. And so we’re at apartment complexes, different little parks,” said Bernalillo County Spokesperson Chamar Valdez.

According to Feeding America, about one in five children face hunger and more than 285,000 New Mexicans are food insecure.

“It’s been an ongoing effort to feed our kiddos during the time that they needed the most,” said Valdez.

From May 31 until July 28, free meals will be served at 39 different locations throughout Bernalillo County for children and teens 18 years of age and younger.

“So families just need to know that this is free, there’s no pre-registration,” Valdez said.

The federal government funds the School Nutrition Program. Bernalillo County partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools to hand out the free meals.

“We want to make sure that the kids don’t go hungry,” said Valdez.

Bridging the gap between food and families, one free meal at a time.

Click here for more information on summer lunch sites and times.