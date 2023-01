ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, Bernalillo County commissioners appointed a new representative for House District 16.

Flor Gurrola Valenzuela will now represent the state’s House District 16 on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Valenzuela will replace former Rep. Moe Maestas who resigned back in November to become a state senator.

Valenzuela was one of six individuals who applied for the House seat. She will be sworn in later this week.