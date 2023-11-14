Bernalillo County DA Sam Bregman addresses gun violence at local schools

It was a packed gym Monday morning at Truman Middle School as Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman made the first of many school visits.

“Would you all agree with me that there’s too much gun violence out there?” said Bregman.

The message: No guns are allowed on school campus.

“How many of you are scared of guns on campus? I see a lot of hands going up,” Bregman said.

This is just the latest effort after announcing all Albuquerque Public Schools are Gun-Free Zones back in March.

“I think that you can hear the feedback from them, you can hear what’s going on in their world a little bit. I think students overall, of course, are rightfully so scared of someone having a gun on campus, and they are sharing that with me,” said Bregman.

Anyone on campus caught with a gun on them will be prosecuted. If they’re a student – they will also be expelled.

Bregman says it’s one thing to hold a press conference with law enforcement and other city leaders, but going out to schools and talking to children is just as important.

“I want to talk to all age groups. Listen, this is a young age group, 6th graders, but nonetheless they hear about it, they hear about gun violence. I don’t think it is ever too early to talk about kids and young people about the dangers of gun violence,” said Bregman.

Bregman has assemblies planned for the next several weeks. At the end of the month he will be talking to the freshmen class at La Cueva.