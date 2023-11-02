Bernalillo County deputies discover 40 dogs at condemned home

The situation began in fall of 2022 and escalated to a point of community concern in July 2023.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies’ search of a now-condemned home on the sheriff’s office’s radar turned up 40 dogs during an operation Wednesday.

According to BCSO, they contacted the owner last fall to help manage the animal population. Then, during that search operation, they found the dogs in the midst of piled-up garbage in a now-condemned home.

We know the property is now in custody, facing felony animal cruelty charges. The suspect is still not identified yet.

The owner reportedly cooperated at first. Then, the situation elevated to a point of community concern in July.

The search continues, according to BCSO, and they expect to find more dogs on the property.

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services will assess all of the rescued dogs to decide whether they can be put up for adoption.