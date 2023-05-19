Bernalillo County details summer lunch program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summer is coming very soon which may raise concerns for families in need within Bernalillo County – but the county has a program to help out.

Starting May 31, Bernalillo County is running its Summer Food Service Program. This program is over 50 years old and provides free and nutritious meals to children in need each summer.

Most lunch locations will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some places may be open from noon to 2 p.m.

No registration is required as it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more details in the video above or by clicking here.