Bernalillo County fire crews battle large fire near Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County fire crews responded to a large structure fire at a home near the Rio Grande in southwest Albuquerque.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office assisted BCFD with a fire near the intersection of Wilshire Drive and Jeannette Drive, just north of Isleta and Bridge. Deputies encouraged people to avoid the area.
Around 9:30 a.m., BCSO sent out a picture showing the large plume of smoke.
No further details are available at this time.