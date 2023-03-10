Bernalillo County fire crews battle large fire near Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County fire crews responded to a large structure fire at a home near the Rio Grande in southwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office assisted BCFD with a fire near the intersection of Wilshire Drive and Jeannette Drive, just north of Isleta and Bridge. Deputies encouraged people to avoid the area.

Around 9:30 a.m., BCSO sent out a picture showing the large plume of smoke.

@BCSONM is assisting the @BerncoFire with securing the scene of a structure/home fire located at 1013 Cerro Vista Rd SW The fire is located in a neighborhood between the river and Sunset Rd SW and just north of Bridge Blvd. Please AVOID THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/XRxJytMxOc — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 10, 2023

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.