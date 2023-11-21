Bernalillo County Fire Rescue lieutenant talks expansion and hiring

If you believe you have what it takes to be a firefighter, Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue wants to hear from you. They are now hiring. Lt. Robert Arguelles shares details about that.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you’ve ever wanted to become a firefighter in the metro, now may be your chance as Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is hiring.

BCFR is putting forth a new hiring push as they plan to expand. Lt. Robert Arguelles stopped by to talk about the necessary qualifications and training.

