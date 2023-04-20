Bernalillo County Fire Rescue talks second annual dodgeball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Saturday, you can play dodgeball and support athletes with Special Olympics New Mexico while doing so.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is hosting its second annual dodgeball tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. It’s happening at the Atrisco Heritage Academy High School in Albuquerque.

Teams will compete to reign as dodgeball champs. All proceeds, including the teams’ entry fees, will go to benefit Special Olympics New Mexico.

Lt. Robert Arguelles stopped by Thursday morning to talk about the tournament.

More info is in the video above and by clicking here.