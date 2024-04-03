Bernalillo County gets $4M in federal funds to reconstruct Atrisco Vista Boulevard

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County has received $4 million in federal funds to reconstruct a stretch of Atrisco Vista Boulevard.

The money will go toward a reconstruction project from Double Eagle Road to Paseo del Norte. According to the county, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich secured the funding request, which officials included in the fiscal year 2024 funding bill.

According to Rep. Vasquez, the project will bring 13,000 more jobs to the area. It will also improve public safety and infrastructure.

“This funding is not just about fixing roads. It’s about building stronger communities on the West Side so New Mexico’s families can thrive,” he said.

Sen. Heinrich backed up the congressman’s sentiments.

“The Atrisco Vista Boulevard Corridor on Albuquerque’s Westside is one of the fastest growing areas of the state for job growth in the manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation sectors. Local infrastructure needs to keep up,” he said.

The reconstruction of Atrisco Vista tie into the Upper Petroglyphs Sector Plan, which includes a master-planned community and mixed-use development. The improvements are also expected to spur economic activity, including the I-40 TradePort Corridor.

The county is almost done with designing this reconstruction project. They’re reconstructing the 2.35-mile stretch of Atrisco Vista to realign the roadway so it is in compliance with current design standards. That includes adding two 12-foot driving lanes with 6-foot bike lanes and a multi-use trail. It will also allow for future expansion to a four-lane section.