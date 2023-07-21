Bernalillo County kicks off ‘Free Swim Fridays’

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — It’s hot outside but Bernalillo County is offering “Free Swim Fridays” as a free opportunity for people to cool off each week.

Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space is waiving admission at all BernCo aquatics facilities each Friday between now and August 4.

The county says you can bring your own food and drinks if you want. However, glass and alcohol are prohibited.

“I don’t think there is a better way to cool down than poolside. So, to be able to offer this service free to BernCo residents during the hottest days of the summer, is very exciting,” said Debbie Jo Almager, the director of BernCo Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

Click here to see a full list of BernCo aquatic centers and locations.