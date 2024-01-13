Bernalillo County leaders ask for $10M to expand affordable housing

Finding a nice, affordable place to call home seems like a dream, but Bernalillo County leaders are trying to make it a reality.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Finding a nice, affordable place to call home seems like a dream, but Bernalillo County leaders are trying to make it a reality.

“We’ve worked with developers to develop 3,000 units over the last 10 years,” said Marcos Gonzales, economic development director for Bernalillo County.

Gonzales and other county leaders want to keep that momentum going. They’re going to be at the Roundhouse this legislative session, asking lawmakers for $10 million for affordable housing projects.

“If a person is spending more than 30% of their income on housing, they’re not able to do other things like have savings – being able to, in case they have a car they need to replace, or other different, just basic everyday expenses,” Gonzales said.

The county is looking at undeveloped lots on Pear and Bridge in southwest Albuquerque and downtown at 6th and Coal as potential locations for affordable housing options.

Alan Laseck is the executive director of the Apartment Association of New Mexico. He says right now, Albuquerque has 5,000 units under construction and 40% of that is dedicated to affordable housing. But that’s not enough.

“Albuquerque was underbuilt for so many years. We’ve seen this all across the country that we’ve got these markets that have become really tight and so really housing of all kinds is great, but Albuquerque specifically needs affordable housing built,” Laseck said.

The City of Albuquerque is asking for $20 million for affordable housing, plus $10 million toward supporting people transitioning into housing.

To learn more about the county’s capital improvement plan, click here.