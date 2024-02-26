Bernalillo County manager resigns from office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca has submitted her resignation to the county commission. She was appointed to the position in 2015.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada is calling for the establishment of a public process for selecting the next county manager, comparable to the procedure APS used to select their next superintendent. This process could include a series of town hall meetings and public information sessions, providing the public with opportunities to offer feedback and input on the qualities and qualifications necessary for the job.

“As Bernalillo County manager, Julie Morgas Baca has played an instrumental role in guiding our county through various challenges and successes, leaving an indelible mark on our collective progress,” Quezada said. “Under her leadership, Bernalillo County has achieved significant milestones including extensive infrastructure projects throughout District 2, the purchase of Anderson Farms for open space, her leadership during COVID, her oversight of Behavioral Health, and her excellent financial administration of the budget.”

“I would like to thank Julie for all her hard work and know that we will continue to carry out many of the initiatives she started,” Commission Chair Barbara Baca said in a statement. “Julie has put her heart and soul into her work here at Bernalillo County and it has been a pleasure to work with her. We will continue to work together on the highest priorities of public safety, behavioral health and addressing homelessness, to name a few. I am thankful Julie will be with us through the end of this fiscal year and I know we can develop a smooth transition in leadership.”

“This is a huge loss for the county and the community and I’m sad to see her leave before her contract is over,” Commissioner Walt Benson said. “I had the opportunity to work with her on many successes including helping transition MDC inmate medical care to UNMH, keeping operations running during the cyber-attack that shut down the county IT systems, and her concerted efforts to maintain a healthy and responsible budget – ensuring we earned the highest bond rating possible. We thank her for her exceptional work and wish her all the best in her new endeavors.”