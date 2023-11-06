Bernalillo County Metro Court hosts event to clear outstanding warrants

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is offering the public a unique opportunity to clear outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the second time this year, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is offering the public a unique opportunity to clear outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The Home for the Holidays – Virtual Safe Surrender event, which will take place throughout the month of November, will provide people an opportunity to turn themselves in on outstanding misdemeanor warrants in exchange for favorable consideration by the court.

“The last thing people want during the holiday season is to unnecessarily spend time in jail for low-level warrants that could have easily been addressed,” said Chief Judge of the Metropolitan Court Joshua J. Sánchez. “We are all a part of this community, and Safe Surrender is one way the court safely brings people back into the system while alleviating the costly and sometimes dangerous job of arresting people with active warrants.”

At the virtual Safe Surrender event this past spring, judges addressed 232 active warrants and collected $2,561 in outstanding fees for the state. It was the first time the court held this type of event virtually.

Those interested in clearing warrants with the Metropolitan Court can take advantage of this limited opportunity through a few simple steps: