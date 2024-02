ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court in downtown Albuquerque was evacuated due to a security concern Tuesday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the courthouse has reopened. Court officials say the security concern was investigated and found not credible.

