Bernalillo County names finalists for NM House District 16 seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County released the names of the nine finalists vying for the currently-vacant New Mexico House District 16 seat.
The nine District 16 candidates are vying for the seat, vacated by Moe Maestas after he resigned and successfully bid for the New Mexico Senate District 26 seat.
The county says each District 16 candidate submitted a resume and cover letter and is verified as a registered voter who lives in the district.
The candidates are as follows:
- David C. Burke, director of facilities and programming at Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center
- Marsella Duarte, Albuquerque kindergarten teacher and former NM House committee assistant
- Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela, bilingual educational professional for 19 years
- Michael A. Hernandez, electro-mechanical technologist for 35 years
- Jarred T. Langhals, Air Force program manager
- Lan Sena, policy director for Center for Civic Policy and former Albuquerque city councilor
- Dan Serrano, former City of Albuquerque Environmental Planning Commission chair
- Bob Woody, 26 years of teaching experience with Albuquerque Public Schools
- Peter L. Zollinger, retired Air Force veteran with MPA from UNM
The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will host a special meeting, Wednesday, December 14, at 10 a.m. to address the House district replacement.