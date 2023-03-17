Bernalillo County offers rideshare credit for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you’re going to have some extra St. Patrick’s Day fun in Bernalillo County, the county wants to help you get home safely.

A $10 Uber rideshare credit is available for two rides per person. It’s available for the first 1,000 rides and now until Monday at 2 a.m.

The code “LUCKY23” is only good for rides – not Uber Eats – and doesn’t cover a tip.

Bernalillo County says more than 30,000 riders have taken advantage of the program since it began in 2017.