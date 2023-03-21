Bernalillo County opens new sober living facility in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County CARE campus unveiled a new space Monday that is meant to make people feel more comfortable when they decide to kick their addiction.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. But that means to me that it’s always very hard to do what’s right, and through perseverance, even when the road is hard, and that’s what I think of when I think of Adan,” said John Dantis, former deputy county manager of Public Safety.

The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services in the International District first opened its doors last fall.

On Monday, the new “living room” was dedicated in Adan Carriaga’s honor. He was a big advocate for creating more resources for substance abuse help in the city.

The living room is meant to create a homey environment for those who come in.

“So at times, right, the clinical setting is very scary, and some people don’t want to necessarily commit to that. Here in the living room, it’s a place for us to sit down, just like home when sometimes things just get insurmountable, and you just need someone to talk to,” said Victoria Gurule, a peer support worker.

Clients can get help detoxing, finding shelters and learn how to adjust to life after rehab.

Employees say it’s been a steady stream of people coming in for help, and they get about 15 people every day.

“If someone else did it, and you’re telling me and walking me through it, and you’re there with me the whole step of the way, it makes it so much easier,” said Azalea Echeverria, a program supervisor.

They say the living room helps create a nonjudgmental place with people who have been in those situations before.

“I wish there would have been something like this that I would have known about when I was going into my, my addiction. But this place is very helpful, and so we strive to help people out that are in our situation, and let them know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rosa Bias, peer supervisor.

Clients can stay at the facility for up to 10 days while staff helps connect them with other resources.