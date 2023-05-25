Bernalillo County pools set to open this weekend

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Summertime and the living’s easy in Bernalillo County, especially since the pools are set to open this weekend.

The county pools will open this Saturday at noon. All pools will open, except for Alameda Spray Park. That park is undergoing construction and will reopen in May 2024.

Here are the pools that will open this Saturday:

Los Padillas Aquatic Center

2141 Los Padillas Road SW

505-873-1156

Recreation swim hours:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide

5901 Paradise Blvd. NW

505-898-0956

Recreation swim hours:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Rio Grande Indoor Pool

2312 Arenal Road SW

505-314-0169

Recreation swim hours:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

South Valley Pool and Splash Pad

3912 Isleta Blvd. SW

505-314-0338

Recreation swim hours:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

You’re welcome to bring your own food and drinks to the pool. However, glass and alcohol aren’t allowed.

For more info, contact each pool or call 505-314-0418.