Bernalillo County pools set to open this weekend
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Summertime and the living’s easy in Bernalillo County, especially since the pools are set to open this weekend.
The county pools will open this Saturday at noon. All pools will open, except for Alameda Spray Park. That park is undergoing construction and will reopen in May 2024.
Here are the pools that will open this Saturday:
- Los Padillas Aquatic Center
2141 Los Padillas Road SW
505-873-1156
Recreation swim hours:
Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
- Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide
5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
505-898-0956
Recreation swim hours:
Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
- Rio Grande Indoor Pool
2312 Arenal Road SW
505-314-0169
Recreation swim hours:
Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
- South Valley Pool and Splash Pad
3912 Isleta Blvd. SW
505-314-0338
Recreation swim hours:
Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
You’re welcome to bring your own food and drinks to the pool. However, glass and alcohol aren’t allowed.
For more info, contact each pool or call 505-314-0418.