Bernalillo County releases schedule for ‘Movies in the Park’

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Get ready to pack the popcorn and treats and head outdoors this summer, there is a movie night coming to your neighborhood.

Bernalillo County’s “Movies in the Park” series is happening each Friday evening, starting June 9. The free movie night starts at dusk and doesn’t require a ticket or reservation.

You’re welcome to bring your own blankets, lawn chairs and food and drinks. However, no alcohol, glass or video recording devices are allowed.

Here is the full schedule:

June 9 – “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th St. NW in Albuquerque

June 16 – “Jungle Cruise” at the Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road in Sandia Park

June 23 – “The Addams Family 2” at the Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE in Albuquerque

July 7 – “Minions: Rise of Gru” at the Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM-333 in Tijeras

July 14 – “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” at the Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW in Albuquerque

July 21 – “The Bad Guys” at the Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW in Albuquerque

July 28 – “Lightyear” at the Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW in Albuquerque

For information regarding cancellations due to weather, call the hotline at 505-314-0477.