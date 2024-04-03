Bernalillo County Sheriff and DA to host town hall in South Valley

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen and District Attorney Sam Bregman are hosting a town hall in the South Valley.

The sheriff and the DA will gather at 6 p.m. for an in-person conversation at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center. They’re inviting people to give their input and engagement they say will be “crucial in shaping the future of law enforcement in our county.”

More town halls will happen across the county, including one on the West Side at the end of April.