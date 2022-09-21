Bernalillo County to honor, lay to rest unclaimed and indigent residents

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County will be hosting a public burial ceremony to honor unclaimed and indigent residents Thursday morning.

This year, a total of 72 men and 36 women, including six veterans, will be laid to rest. Everyone being laid to rest died within the geographical boundaries of Bernalillo County.

The county-administered program is contracting with Director’s Choice Funeral Services to cremate and store the unclaimed and indigent people’s remains for two years. Then, they’re made available for burial.

The county says the ceremony is being conducted to “provide a deserved, lawful, proper and dignified manner of disposition for those decedent residents who are indigent or go unclaimed upon death, and to handle every case accurately and lawfully with the utmost attention.”

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Fairview Ceremony and all are welcome to attend.