Bernalillo County to host virtual job fair Wednesday
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County will host a virtual job fair Wednesday afternoon, with openings in several different departments.
County officials say the fair is from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. They also say departments are looking for candidates to hire as soon as possible.
To participate, you must register online. You can also check online to see what jobs are available and to submit an application.
If you go, you’ll be able to interact with representatives with:
- Animal Care Services
- Behavioral Health
- Information Technology (IT)
- Metro Detention Center
- Youth Services Center
- Parks, Recreation and Open Space
- Fleet (fire shop)
County officials say anyone who attends after already submitting an application will be “ideally positioned” for priority consideration.