Bernalillo County to lay unclaimed and indigent residents to rest

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County will host a public burial ceremony to honor unclaimed and indigent residents Thursday morning.

All honorees died within the geographical boundaries of Bernalillo County.

The county-administered program is contracting with Director’s Choice Funeral Services. They cremate and store the unclaimed and indigent people’s remains for two years. Then, they are made available for burial.

The county says the ceremony is being conducted to “provide a deserved, lawful, proper and dignified manner of disposition for those decedent residents who are indigent or go unclaimed upon death, and to handle every case accurately and lawfully with the utmost attention.”

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park and all are welcome to attend.