Bernalillo third-graders represent New Mexico in D.C.

BERNALILLO, N.M. — New Mexico is being represented on a Christmas tree outside the White House, and it’s all thanks to a third-grade class in Bernalillo.

Ms. Acosta’s third-grade, dual-language class at Bernalillo Elementary School was selected from thousands of entries, to adorn our state’s tree in Washington.

“So in Washington D.C., there are 56 Christmas trees – one representing each state and the U.S. territories so New Mexico will have its own Christmas tree,” teacher Amber Braden said.

Her kids know a thing or two about the Land of Enchantment, too. They’ve been learning a lot about it and have been capturing what makes it unique.

“I drew our state flag, an alien, because in 19-something, there claimed to be an alien crash in Roswell,” student Aiden said.

The kids had to sharpen their knowledge of the state and their design skills. They were up against other schools in New Mexico for a chance to represent the state in our nation’s capitol.

“I’m very happy, especially, because it’s a dual-language class and I feel like sometimes we don’t get the recognition. So to be out there in Washington is amazing,” Ms. Acosta said.

Aside from the aliens and our flag, there are also other New Mexico staples that adorn these ornaments.

“This one, I drew the hot air balloons from the Balloon Fiesta,” student Angel said.

And of course, you can’t forget the red and green chiles, which several students also included.

The ornaments are already on a tree in Washington, D.C. The 56 trees surround the National Christmas Tree and will stay there until the end of the year.