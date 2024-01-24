BernCo and CABQ offer Tire Amnesty Days

By KOB

Tire Amnesty Days happening next weekend

If you have an old, unused tire, or tires, you're looking to get rid of, there is a free tire amnesty day coming next Saturday.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you have an old, unused scrap tire, or tires, Bernalillo County is partnering with the City of Albuquerque for Tire Amnesty Days.

Officials say the amnesty events offer a free and effective way to remove and recycle scrap tires. Otherwise, they say those tires litter the community and pose a health hazard for residents.

If you go, they’ll accept a maximum of nine passenger car/truck tires per vehicle. They won’t accept tires from businesses.

They’ve done two amnesty events already. The next ones are as follows:

  • January 27 – BernCo Isleta Skate Park
  • February 10 – Pajarito Mesa Community Center
  • February 24 – Tom Tenorio Park
  • March 9 – Holly and Eubank, North Albuquerque Acres
  • April 13 – Pajarito Mesa Community Center
  • May 4 – Los Vecinos Community Center

