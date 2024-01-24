BernCo and CABQ offer Tire Amnesty Days

If you have an old, unused tire, or tires, you're looking to get rid of, there is a free tire amnesty day coming next Saturday.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you have an old, unused scrap tire, or tires, Bernalillo County is partnering with the City of Albuquerque for Tire Amnesty Days.

Officials say the amnesty events offer a free and effective way to remove and recycle scrap tires. Otherwise, they say those tires litter the community and pose a health hazard for residents.

If you go, they’ll accept a maximum of nine passenger car/truck tires per vehicle. They won’t accept tires from businesses.

They’ve done two amnesty events already. The next ones are as follows:

January 27 – BernCo Isleta Skate Park

February 10 – Pajarito Mesa Community Center

February 24 – Tom Tenorio Park

March 9 – Holly and Eubank, North Albuquerque Acres

April 13 – Pajarito Mesa Community Center

May 4 – Los Vecinos Community Center

