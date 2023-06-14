BernCo celebrates grand reopening of Los Padillas Aquatic Center

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County is hosting a grand reopening of the Los Padillas Aquatic Center in southwest Albuquerque throughout Wednesday afternoon.

The aquatic center will waive admission fees for its noon-2:15 p.m. and 2:30-4:45 p.m. sessions Wednesday. Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada will also give out admission passes for the county and city pools.

The reopening kicks off at noon Wednesday with music, popsicles and beach balls.

The aquatic center reopened during Memorial Day weekend after being closed for three years. COVID, staffing shortages and renovations kept them closed.

