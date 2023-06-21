BernCo Commission approves millions in funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County commissioners approved millions of dollars in funding for two public safety measures.

The commission approved the sheriff’s office’s request for more than $4 million for a new contract for body camera technology.

The new contract is with Axon Enterprise Inc. — the same system as all other metro law enforcement agencies like Albuquerque Police Department and the state police.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen says the office’s prior company didn’t have the platform to support BCSO’s staffing and tech needs anymore.

He says Axon includes things like live two-way streaming, automatic license plate readers, and tasers.

Commissioners overwhelmingly supported the move.

County commissioners also voted to approve an $800,000 medical corrective action plan at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Those funds became available as soon as commissioners approved it.

They will help pay for hiring a project manager and will incentivize county employees to work overtime in the jail detox units.

