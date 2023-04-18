BernCo Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada talks South Valley Pride Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — South Valley Pride Day is coming up this Sunday and Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada stopped by to talk about it.

The event starts at 11 a.m. with a parade. Then, there will be fiesta activities at the Westside Community Center from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks and food vendors plus more fun activities during the event. Bernalillo County will also honor some outstanding citizens from District 2.

In the video above, their commissioner, Steven Michael Quezada, shared details with us and Danielle Todesco.