BernCo commissioners introduce mobile speed cameras program

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County commissioners introduced a new program to crack down on speeding.

“It’s providing speed cameras, mobile speed cameras in the unincorporated art of the county,” said Walt Benson, Bernalillo County commissioner. “It’s just for introduction, so we’re putting it out for public comment.”

While there is no timeline for when mobile speed cameras will start to go up, commissioners already have some problem areas in mind. Through their partnership with NMDOT they’ll cover Paseo del Norte, Tramway and Coors.

“Which is fantastic because those are raceways. I’ve had motorcycles zipping past me with kids in the car at 120 mph,” said Benson.

Officials say there are 27 segments of road with dangerous intersections in unincorporated areas, and Bernalillo County-controlled streets.

“64% of fatalities happen on 7% of the roads in our area,” Benson said.

State highways are also cause for concern.

“This really is about the drag racers, the ones that are just creating a dangerous environment, there are fatalities happening,” said Elias Archuleta, deputy manager for Public Works.

The county hopes to bring on a retired law enforcement officer, so they’re not pulling resources from the sheriff’s office, to review camera footage and determine whether there was a traffic violation. Citations will be a flat $100.

“This has nothing to do with generating any income if we don’t generate a penny, but we reduce the speeding traffic fatalities, dangerous environment, then the mission is accomplished,” said Benson.

People may remember the city was working on mounting fixed cameras along the problematic Lead and Coal corridor. Those have been up and running since mid-August.

The city now has 10 active mobile speed cameras across the metro with plans to add more in the future.