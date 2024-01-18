BernCo DA Sam Bregman visits Washington MS for anti-gun school initiative

On Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman came to Washington Middle School where 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed by his classmate, Juan Saucedo Jr. just two years ago.

The 14-year-old suspect pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge and will stay in custody until he’s 21.

Bregman reminded students that one decision could impact the rest of their lives.

“When you make terrible choices, like playing around with firearms, or guns, the consequences can be so hurtful to other people, and they can destroy your own life,” said Bregman.

He also made it clear: age won’t stop his office from prosecuting people who break the law.

“I don’t care if you’re 14 years old or 40 years old. If you have a gun on campus, that is against the law. There is zero tolerance, there are no guns allowed on a school campus,” Bregman said.

Bregman emphasized having straight-forward conversations with students, not to scare them, but to make them realize just how dangerous guns can be.

It’s something Washington Middle School Principal Modesta Hernandez agrees with.

“I appreciated the no-nonsense take on it because they’re getting it anyways, that you know, there is nothing sweet, and you know, soft about TikTok. They’re getting the real ugly truth out there and there’s nobody clearing it up, and I think it’s about time that we step up and start taking that position,” said Hernandez.

Bregman is planning on visiting Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Thursday to talk to students there. It comes a little over a month after a student, Adrian Martinez, accidentally shot and killed his friend, Elijah Pohl-Morfin.