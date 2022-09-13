‘Better Call Saul’ comes up winless at Emmy Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The red carpet, glamorous outfits, and those shiny gold awards were all on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

They were packed full of action Monday night but among all of the different winners who took the stage, you won’t find one single cast member from “Better Call Saul” — who was nominated for seven different awards.

The infamous “Breaking Bad” prequel has made its mark on the world since its first debut in 2015. Since then, the show has been nominated for 46 Emmys with some fans saying the show’s been snubbed.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to sound off their frustrations with one user tweeting:

Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE. — Lin (@BookBuddyLin) September 13, 2022

Another tweeting out:

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone — ⚙️GaoGaiGar Tech Priest⚙️ (@SeriesofDays) September 13, 2022

#SaulSweep was even trending at some point Monday night, with some believing this year would be the year and others posting the hashtag out of irony already knowing the fate of their beloved show.

The critically-ashamed show has one more chance to win next year as their last six episodes will be up for consideration for next year’s Emmys, so for all the “Better Call Saul” fans, there’s still hope!