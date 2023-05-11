‘Better Call Saul’ wins Peabody Award for best drama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a pretty consistent losing streak for big awards, “Better Call Saul” just won a Peabody Award.

It’s the second Peabody Award for “Better Call Saul.” The show also won back in 2018.

“It means so much to us, we are so grateful, we are so honored,” said Peter Gould, co-creator of Better Call Saul.

This year’s winners were posted on the Peabody Awards website, with a live in-person celebration scheduled for June– the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

For the last 15 years, the Breaking Bad franchise, which includes Better Call Saul, has introduced New Mexico landmarks to the world.

But unlike “Breaking Bad,” Better Call Saul has suffered a losing streak– dozens of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, but no wins.

Co-star Rhea Seehorn posted on Twitter:

WOW. I mean, WOWWWWW. That is an amazing distinction & I’m so grateful to the @PeabodyAwards . CONGRATS to my @BetterCallSaul FAMILY!!!!!!! https://t.co/hx3m2lrjEO — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) May 10, 2023

Gould also commented on Twitter to simply say, “What an incredible honor, thank you.”

This is actually the fourth Peabody for the Breaking Bad franchise. The original Breaking Bad won in 2008 and 2013.

