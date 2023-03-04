Bill to address medical malpractice in New Mexico tabled

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s doctors are sounding the alarm on a looming deadline they say could force them to leave the state, and take their medical practices with them.

Doctors say a state law from two years ago is forcing insurance companies to consider independent outpatient clinics the same as hospitals. Doctors with those clinics say they can’t get insurance coverage.

Nearly three dozen doctors packed inside the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee meeting Thursday to warn lawmakers about a potential mass exodus of medical professionals if they don’t fix this insurance issue before the Jan. 1 deadline.

Despite those warnings, the Democrat-controlled committee voted along party lines to table Senate Bill 296 – and there are fears state lawmakers are running out of time to find a solution.

Track SB 296 during the legislative session.