SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill that legally protects law enforcement officers in cases of civil rights violations has been nixed. A committee voted 4-2 to table House Bill 203.

It’s a Republican-backed bill that would bring back the use of qualified immunity as a defense. The doctrine frequently comes into play in police brutality cases.

New Mexico is one of just three states that got rid of or limited qualified immunity over the past few years.