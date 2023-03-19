Bills that passed NM’s 60-day legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. – The legislative session ended Saturday with a flurry of activity, and both major parties are highlighting their successes.
“I do think, frankly, that New Mexico is leading the country in finding ways to come together, in the willingness that if we can’t find the solution, we’ll come at it again,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Lawmakers passed more than 200 bills that will affect the state. Now, the governor has to decide how many she’ll sign.
Lujan Grisham said she’s not inclined to bring lawmakers back for a special session.
Griffin Rushton has a look at the big accomplishments from this session:
GUNS
- HB 9, Bennie’s Law
- HB 306, Straw Purchases
POLICE
- HB 375, Law Enforcement Funds
CRIMES
- HB 234, Organized Retail Crime
- SB 215, Bestiality
- SB 102, Improper Use of Travel Lane
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
- SB 64, No Life Sentences for Juveniles
- SB 84, Parole and Probation Violations
HEALTHCARE
- HB 7, Repro and Gender-Affirming Freedom
- SB 13, Repro and Gender-Affirming Protection
- Capital Outlay, $10M for Abortion Clinic
- SB 523, Medical Malpractice Solution
- SB 7, Rural Health Care Delivery Fund
- HB 131, Prosthetic Coverage
- SB 132, STI Prevention & Treatment
EDUCATION
- HB 130, Extended Learning Time
- SB 4, Free School Lunches
- HB 134, Menstrual Products in Schools
- HB 126, High School Graduation Requirements
- BUDGET, 6% Raise for teachers
- HB 533, Health Insurance for Teachers
- HB 127, Education Assistant Raises
SPORTS
- SB 219, College Athlete Endorsements
- SB 389, Sports Tourism Office
STATE GOVERNMENT
- HB 8, Creative Industries Division
- HB 118, Office of Entrepreneurship
- HB 95, Renewable Energy Office
- SB 426, Civil Rights Division
ENVIRONMENT
- BUDGET, $100M Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund
- BUDGET, $100M Water Trust Fund
- SB 21, Prescribed Burn Restrictions
- SB 6, CCHP Recovery Funds (Not other fires though)
- HB 363 Smokey Bear License Plate
- SB 188, State Aroma
