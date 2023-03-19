Bills that passed NM’s 60-day legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. – The legislative session ended Saturday with a flurry of activity, and both major parties are highlighting their successes.

“I do think, frankly, that New Mexico is leading the country in finding ways to come together, in the willingness that if we can’t find the solution, we’ll come at it again,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lawmakers passed more than 200 bills that will affect the state. Now, the governor has to decide how many she’ll sign.

Lujan Grisham said she’s not inclined to bring lawmakers back for a special session.

Griffin Rushton has a look at the big accomplishments from this session:

GUNS

HB 9, Bennie’s Law

HB 306, Straw Purchases

POLICE

HB 375, Law Enforcement Funds

CRIMES

HB 234, Organized Retail Crime

SB 215, Bestiality

SB 102, Improper Use of Travel Lane

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

SB 64, No Life Sentences for Juveniles

SB 84, Parole and Probation Violations

HEALTHCARE

HB 7, Repro and Gender-Affirming Freedom

SB 13, Repro and Gender-Affirming Protection

Capital Outlay, $10M for Abortion Clinic

SB 523, Medical Malpractice Solution

SB 7, Rural Health Care Delivery Fund

HB 131, Prosthetic Coverage

SB 132, STI Prevention & Treatment

EDUCATION

HB 130, Extended Learning Time

SB 4, Free School Lunches

HB 134, Menstrual Products in Schools

HB 126, High School Graduation Requirements

BUDGET, 6% Raise for teachers

HB 533, Health Insurance for Teachers

HB 127, Education Assistant Raises

SPORTS

SB 219, College Athlete Endorsements

SB 389, Sports Tourism Office

STATE GOVERNMENT

HB 8, Creative Industries Division

HB 118, Office of Entrepreneurship

HB 95, Renewable Energy Office

SB 426, Civil Rights Division

ENVIRONMENT

BUDGET, $100M Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund

BUDGET, $100M Water Trust Fund

SB 21, Prescribed Burn Restrictions

SB 6, CCHP Recovery Funds (Not other fires though)

HB 363 Smokey Bear License Plate

SB 188, State Aroma

Watch the video above for more.