Bimbo Bakeries to close Albuquerque location by April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bimbo Bakeries announced Tuesday it is closing its Albuquerque bakery.

In a statement, the company will close by mid-April this year. The factory currently employs 149 associates.

They say a recent assessment of the bakery showed volume loss, as well as the aging facility, made this bakery inconducive to our company growth plans.

The full statement from Bimbo Bakeries is below:

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) announced today that it will cease operations at this bakery by mid-April 2024. The bakery produces bread and buns and currently employs 149 associates. A recent assessment of our Albuquerque, New Mexico bakery concluded that volume loss, as well as the aging facility, made this bakery inconducive to our company growth plans. Bimbo Bakeries USA will shift production to other bakeries in the company’s manufacturing network.

“This was a difficult decision because of the highly engaged team of associates at the Albuquerque Bakery,” said Jessica Santiago, Regional Director of Operations.

Human resources representatives will meet with associates and union representatives to discuss severance and other benefits, as well as resources available to assist associates in this time of transition.

“We value and respect our associates and will assist them as we can,” said Santiago.