Blue 2 Fire growth slows but weather concerns remain

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Officials say the growth of the Blue 2 Fire has slowed but concerns remain about stronger winds with dry and hot temperatures.

The Blue 2 Fire grew from an estimated 7,402 acres Wednesday to 7,455 acres Thursday. There are now 699 people working on 13 crews, 41 engines, eight helicopters, nine bulldozers and 11 water tenders. That’s up from 643 people working on 12 crews, 38 engines, seven helicopters, nine bulldozers and 10 water tenders.

Firefighters on Wednesday used aerial ignitions to conduct burnout operations to improve the fireline. Officials say a hotshot crew and a crew of firefighters rappelled from a helicopter on the southeastern side of the fire to build handline and prevent the fire from advancing there.

Crews used aerial resources all Wednesday to cool down hotspots near the fire’s edge and strengthen firelines the ground crew created.

The forecast calls for stronger winds with dry and hot temperatures.

