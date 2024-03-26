BNSF train derails in Socorro, cleanup efforts underway

BNSF officials received a report about the derailment around 10 p.m. Monday. Their train was headed north when it went off the tracks.

SOCORRO, N.M. — A train derailed as it was passing through Socorro Monday night.

BNSF officials received a report about the derailment around 10 p.m. Monday. Their train was headed north when it went off the tracks.

At the scene, crews are still working to clean up the millions of pounds of corn the derailed cars spilled. There is currently no timeline for when that main track will reopen.

Socorro police confirmed that all the damage was contained to the railroad tracks – no nearby structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

A train derailed down in Socorro last night around 10pm blocking the main tracks. Cars seem to be carrying grain @BNSFRailway Put out a statement saying they are working to clean it up, but there is no timeline of when the main line will be able to open back up. pic.twitter.com/3t6E9rWdNz — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) March 26, 2024

