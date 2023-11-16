Bob’s Burgers celebrates 60th anniversary with special deal

Generations of New Mexicans have loved Bob's Burgers for 60 years. To celebrate, the restaurant chain is doing something pretty special.

New Mexico has enjoyed six decades of one of its favorite burger joints.

“So back in 1963, my uncle, who was Bob Salas, started a business near downtown. And that same year my father, Tom, joined him in the business. So ever since then it’s been business for the Salas family,” said Clifford Salas.

Clifford Salas says he opened his first franchise in 1997. He and his family shared what it was like growing up with a restaurant as their playground:

“When I was really young and, like, before school I would spend time at the restaurant, and then I’d go to school, and then I’d come back to the restaurant. My mom and dad were always there. And, yeah, it was just the way we lived,” said Kim Herrera, Bob’s daughter.

To celebrate 60 years of burgers, the family is offering a special deal on one of its fan favorites – the taco burger.

“I think that we have a unique product. And it’s, you know, super spicy, and it’s tasty. The community has grown up with Bob’s Burgers, and they can’t get this food anywhere else,” said Herrera.

The family says they wanted to give back to their loyal customers, so you can get a taco burger for just a $1.60. The special pricing will last until Nov. 19.

With 60 years of success behind them, KOB 4 asked the family what the future of Bob’s Burgers could look like.

“We hope to expand, we would love to go out of state. We’re always going to stay here in Albuquerque, this is our home. We love it here, but expansion is definitely in the future,” said Amanda Salas, a personnel manager.