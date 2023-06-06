Body camera video shows police shootout in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have released new information about a shootout between officers and a suspect who they say was firing randomly in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

The shootout led to an hourslong search that ultimately ended just a few blocks away.

Police said they were responding to a call of gunshots in the neighborhood. Lapel camera video shows it didn’t take long for officers to find where those shots were coming from.

When officers approached the suspect, Kevin Trujillo, he took off running. Officers said they saw him reach for a gun.

After running around the corner, Trujillo returned fire at the officers and then ran away.

Police blocked off the neighborhood and called in the SWAT team to look for Trujillo, who was shot in the shoulder. He was found a short time later, and it turns out the gun he used wasn’t even his.

“The firearm Kevin had in his possession was reported stolen the day before during a nearby residential burglary and has not been connected to any other shooting,” said APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock.

Trujillo was indicted by a grand jury in May for multiple charges including assault on an officer, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and negligent use of a firearm. He remains in jail.

The police who fired their guns are back on the job.