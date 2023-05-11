Boil water advisory remains in effect for Chama Water System

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — The Chama Water System issued a boil water advisory as they reported their water became too cloudy and possibly unsafe.

The water system is a community public water system serving around 1,573 users in Rio Arriba County. Their advisory applies to their water system and not surrounding systems.

If you get water from the Chama Water System, boil water at least three minutes before:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea, other drinks

Making ice

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Filling a pet’s drinking water bowl

The New Mexico Environmental Department didn’t confirm any contamination in the water. However, they said the water’s turbidity can hurt disinfection and make people and animals susceptible to bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Turbidity measures the cloudiness of water and is also used to indicate water quality and filtration effectiveness.

The Chama Water System will have to continue testing its water until no further contamination threat remains. More info on the advisories is available in English and Spanish by clicking here.